Delene Legband
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Delene Legband

September 24, 2021

Delene Legband 78 of Valparaiso, NE passed away September 24, 2021. Funeral will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 South 33rd St, Lincoln. Visitation 9-10am at church Tuesday. Masks are required to attend the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at the Omaha National Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
510 South 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
Oct
12
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
510 South 33rd St, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
