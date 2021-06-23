Della Louise Schaening

June 20, 1927 - June 16, 2021

Della Louise Schaening 93, of Lincoln, passed away on June 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. She was born June 20, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Charles and Louisa Morenz. Della graduated Eastern High School, Detroit, in 1945, and worked for Hearst Publishing as a secretary/receptionist.

Della met the love of her life at a YMCA dance in 1954 and married Gordon M. Schaening in 1956. They both attended and graduated Wayne State University, Detroit where Della received a Bachelor of Arts in Education, High School English. Della taught High School English for two years but found her passion as an Executive Secretary at GM where she worked for 30 years. After retirement, Della, worked part-time for a secretarial temp service known as Kelly and was very proud to be called a Kelly Girl.

Della was married to Gordon for 57 years before he passed in 2013. They were both devout Lutherans and supported the Church and many other notable charities. They lived in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan for 15 years then moved and made their home in Troy, Michigan. In 2015, Della relocated to Lincoln, NE to be near her Nephew Doug Ladd.

Della retired in 1989 and loved to take long walks and enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels that would come by the back patio. She had a passion for reading and especially loved her mystery books. Della enjoyed music, movies and loved travelling with Gordon. Della was a very fashionable person who always dressed prim and proper, an eloquent lady who was soft spoken and always kind and considerate to those she met. Della prided herself with a well decorated and kept home.

Della is survived by her Nieces Carol Schwartz, Judy (Kip) Tolles, Barbara Blesser, Darra Lewis and Nephews Doug (Virginia) Ladd, Duane Ladd, Dean Ladd, Mark (Sandy) Weidenbach, Robert (Kathy) Armstrong, Tim (Tammie) Armstrong, Dennis (Sandy) Armstrong, Curtis (Elaine) Armstrong, Kris Armstrong and Chris (Jenny) Schaening and Cousin Kay (Harvey) Gravelle and many others. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon, parents Charles and Louisa Morenz, sisters Edna Morenz, and Shirley Fowler, brothers George Morenz, Edwin Morenz, and Clarence Morenz and others.

Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. The family wishes memorials to The Alzheimer's Association.