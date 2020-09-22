Deloris (D.) M. (Watt) Weber

March 17, 1925 - September 6, 2020

Family members include: Bruce L. (Lynn) Weber of Lincoln, Greg A. (Susan) Weber of York, grandchildren: Tara Weber and Megan Weber and their mother Linda Weber, grandchildren: Jessica Weber, Maggie (Joel) Troester, and John (Mackenzie) Weber and their mother Cindy Weber; 9 great grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life 10 a.m., Friday, 9/25/20 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. No Viewing or visitation. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented. D's service webcast live on Emmanuel Lutheran Church's website. Memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, or to the family for later designation. www.metzmortuary.com.