Deloris Louise (Brown) Borg

November 2, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Deloris Louise (Brown) Borg passed away September 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born November 2, 1929, to Irma (Randall) Brown and Arthur Brown, growing up on the family ranch south of Long Pine, Nebraska. Deloris began her teaching career in a one-room school house in the Sandhills while still in high school. She moved to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska in 1956, graduating with a teaching degree. While attending summer school at Wayne State College, she met the love of her life, Verl Rodger Borg of Wakefield. Dee and Rod were married May 28, 1956, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Their daughters, Michele and Angela were born over the next 6 years.

Deloris taught at Hartley and Brownell Elementary Schools, followed by working at the University's Student and Family Housing Office for several years. She was awarded the Sue Tidball Award for Creative Humanity in recognition of her work with international students. Following her retirement in 1994, Deloris became an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy, while loving time spent with her children, granddaughter and great grandson. She enjoyed gardening, travel and visiting with extended family and friends worldwide. She was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, the Lincoln Lioness Club and Kappi Phi.

Preceded in death by Husband, Verl (Rod) Borg; and Brothers, Donald Brown and Arthur Brown, Jr. Survived by Sister, Elizabeth (Brown) Berke of Cozad, Nebraska; Daughters and Spouses, Michele Borg Weatherhogg (Scott Weatherhogg) of Douglas, and Angela (Borg) DeBolt (Jim DeBolt) of Long Pine; Granddaughter and Fiancée, Ashley Borg Weatherhogg (David Norris) of Lincoln; Great-Grandson, Thorin Borg Norris; Vincent Christie and Megan Morehouse; nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Deloris' kindness, compassion, generosity, hospitality, wit, wisdom and grace will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She donated her body to science through the University of Nebraska Medical Center and will be subsequently cremated, with a memorial service held at a later date. Condolences may be sent c/o roperandsons.com or Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 East "O" Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68510. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1144 "M" Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68508.