Deloris Scott

August 8, 1925 - April 10, 2022

Deloris Scott, age 96, of Beaver Crossing, born August 8, 1925, passed away April 10, 2022. Survivors cherishing her memory include her son, Dale and wife, Charlotte Scott, Lincoln; daughter, Linda and husband, Lonnie Mueller, Lincoln; three grandchildren, Derek Mueller, Devin and wife, Katie Mueller, Kelsey Scott and partner, Anthony Solla; step-grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Joshua Pohlman, Sgt. Aaron Pohlman; great-grandchildren, Zayden Mueller and Luca Solla; sister, Jeraldine Rut; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church, Beaver Crossing with Pastor Ron Schernikau officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Beaver Crossing Cemetery, Beaver Crossing. Memorials to the Scott Family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com