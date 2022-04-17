Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deloris Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
Send Flowers

Deloris Scott

August 8, 1925 - April 10, 2022

Deloris Scott, age 96, of Beaver Crossing, born August 8, 1925, passed away April 10, 2022. Survivors cherishing her memory include her son, Dale and wife, Charlotte Scott, Lincoln; daughter, Linda and husband, Lonnie Mueller, Lincoln; three grandchildren, Derek Mueller, Devin and wife, Katie Mueller, Kelsey Scott and partner, Anthony Solla; step-grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Joshua Pohlman, Sgt. Aaron Pohlman; great-grandchildren, Zayden Mueller and Luca Solla; sister, Jeraldine Rut; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church, Beaver Crossing with Pastor Ron Schernikau officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Beaver Crossing Cemetery, Beaver Crossing. Memorials to the Scott Family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Apr
20
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Apr
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church
708 West, Beaver Crossing, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.