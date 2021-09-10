Dena H. Trauernicht

March 23, 1924 - September 8, 2021

Dena H. Trauernicht, 97, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born March 23, 1924 at Filley, NE and married Alfred Trauernicht on January 24, 1943 at the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Member Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. She was a seamstress specializing in sewing custom draperies.

Survivors include two sons, Jim (Sonya Haney) Trauernicht and Dean Trauernicht all of Beatrice; three daughters, Nelvie (Leon) Lienemann of Princeton, Malinda Stanley of Omaha and Marilee (Gary) Spitsnogle of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Family prayer service: 1:45 P.M. on Sunday at the church. Viewing will be at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and one hour preceding the service at church. A memorial has been established to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery or Zion Lutheran Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.