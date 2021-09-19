Dena Van Kirk

September 5, 2021

Dena Van Kirk, 64 of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2021. She was raised on a farm near Plainview, Nebraska. Dena graduated from Plainview High School in 1975. She became a long time resident of Lincoln where she had numerous volunteer jobs.

Dena is preceded in death by her parents James and Ann Van Kirk and sisters Marie Anderson and Betty Borgmann. She is survived by her brothers Jim (Nancy) of Lincoln, Robert (Della Witcomb) of Sioux Falls, SD and Chris (Deb) of Plainview and sister Alesia Rottler of Norfolk as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St Paul's Catholic Church in Plainview. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Community Foundation in lieu of flowers. www.bmlfh.com