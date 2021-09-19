Menu
Dena VanKirk
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Dena Van Kirk

September 5, 2021

Dena Van Kirk, 64 of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2021. She was raised on a farm near Plainview, Nebraska. Dena graduated from Plainview High School in 1975. She became a long time resident of Lincoln where she had numerous volunteer jobs.

Dena is preceded in death by her parents James and Ann Van Kirk and sisters Marie Anderson and Betty Borgmann. She is survived by her brothers Jim (Nancy) of Lincoln, Robert (Della Witcomb) of Sioux Falls, SD and Chris (Deb) of Plainview and sister Alesia Rottler of Norfolk as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St Paul's Catholic Church in Plainview. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Community Foundation in lieu of flowers. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St Paul's Catholic Church
Plainview, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Dena from her time as a Volunteer at the Nebraska Library Commisson and riding the busses with her. She was a wonderful person. She will be missed greatly.
Dan Hogan
Work
September 20, 2021
I knew Dena since 2012. I enjoyed spending time with Dena. She had a great personality. She will be missed!
Kelly Callahan
September 19, 2021
I knew Dena several years ago when I was the Manager at thw Capitol view Housing where she was a tenant. Such a sweet optimistic person. always happy and could cheer a person up when down. I enjoyed every day seeing and talking to her. A special person. My Deepest Sympathy to her family
Phyllis Gardner
Work
September 19, 2021
