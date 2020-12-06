Dennis D. Marienau

July 20, 1925 - December 2, 2020

Dennis D. Marienau, 95, of Lincoln NE and formerly Omaha NE, passed away on December 2, 2020. Born July 20, 1925 to Alvin and Viola (Rono) Marienau in Mankato, MN. Mankato High School class of 1944. United States Army 1944-1946. Graduate Mankato State Teachers College 1950. Employed by Clements Auto and Southern Minnesota Supply Company in Mankato and by Continental Can Company in industrial relations management at plants in Mankato, Milwaukee WI, and Omaha. Enjoyed fishing and golfing and was always an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law William and Lynn (Mongar) Marienau and grand-daughter Nicole Marienau all of Lincoln, and by sisters Wanda Marienau of Eden Prairie, MN and Judy (Roger) Johnson of Bloomington, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Norma Jeanne (Hansen) Marienau, step-mother Lydia Marienau, and sister Donna (Richard) Fortney. Private family graveside observance in Omaha pending. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com