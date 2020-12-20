Dennis W. Miller

November 12, 1953 - December 16, 2020

Dennis W. Miller, 67, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born November 12, 1953 to Kenneth and Frances (Irwin) Miller in Dalton, NE. "Denny" graduated from the University of NE in the 1970's and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He married Sara (Cosper) Miller on February 17, 2001 at Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lodgepole, NE. Denny was very proud of a 30-year career as an Officer and Sergeant with the Lincoln Police Dept. working in a number of units including the Center Team, NW Team, Narcotics Unit, and the Investigations Unit. Denny enjoyed nature and traveling with his wife Sara across the United States as well as across Europe, Eastern Europe, and Scandinavia. His favorite place by far was Jackson Hole, the Grand Tetons, and Estes Park. Denny loved spending time with his grandchildren and he never lost his love of the farming community where he grew up. Denny is survived by his father, Kenneth Wayne Miller of Dalton, NE, his wife Sara of Lincoln, his daughter Jessica Miller of Lincoln, daughter Jenna (Nick) Hall of Lincoln, son Mark (Wendy) Koziol of Wichita, KS, daughter Natalie Koziol (Austin Menzel) of Lincoln, son Aaron Mack (Taryn Buechler) of Kansas City, MO, brother Steve (Tammy) of Sidney, NE, brother Darrell (Beth) of Milford, NE, and brother Randy (Tracy) of Sidney, NE. He is survived by his grandchildren Davian, Malia, and Nia Jones, Koby and KeeLee Hall, Nolan & Payton Koziol and Cooper and Clara Menzel. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Denny was preceded in death by his mother Frances Faye Miller of Dalton, NE, his father-inlaw and mother-in-law Harold and Mary Cosper of Lincoln. Private family graveside service will be held at Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lodgepole, NE on Saturday, December 19th. Cremation/No visitation. Honorary Pallbearers will be all members of Denny's extended family with special pallbearer honors to the 2005 Lincoln Police NW 3rd Shift Team members being LPD 1165, 1250, 1336, 1346 and 1348. Memorial contributions may be directed towards either the Lincoln City Mission or Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran in Lodgepole, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.