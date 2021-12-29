Dennis John Pagel

October 27, 1949 – December 26, 2021

Dennis John Pagel, 72, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 surrounded by family. Dennis was born October 27, 1949, in Deshler, to John F. Pagel and Delma H. (Worm) Pagel, and his brother, Eugene Carl Pagel (Deceased).

Dennis received his Associates of Applied Science from Southeast Community College in Milford, and spent most of his career in the millwork industry as salesman, designer, and draftsman. Dennis was a hard worker, avid outdoorsman, and gardener. Dennis put God, family, and country first.

He is survived by his wife Carol Marie (Jackson) Pagel, his daughters Amy Jo Davy (Pagel), Shana Lynn Sprackling (Stephen) of Lincoln; sons Jonathon Robert Pagel of Portland, OR, Chance Wesley Pagel (Angela) of Lincoln. Dennis had many grandchildren and loved them all: Tanner, Rilie, Averi, Ashton, Carlee, Haley, Mattie, Trevor, Brayden, Greyson, Alexander, Nikolai, Charlie, Emilia and one great-granddaughter Arabella.

Family invites friends and loved ones for a visitation on Monday, January 3, 2022 between 9-11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church located at 8701 Adams Street in Lincoln. Service is at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. Please send memorials and/or flowers to the family of Dennis John Pagel to Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home located at 6800 S 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. lincolnfh.com