Derald S. Kohles, BSCE, PE

October 26, 1940 - March 23, 2022

Born October 26, 1940, on the family farm in Crofton, NE, Derald died peacefully at the Journey House on March 23, 2022, in Lincoln, NE, after a brief period of hospice care. A career employee as an engineer for the Nebraska Department of Roads, Derald enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sportsman for most of his life. As the 2nd of nine children, he was occasionally excused from some of the many chores and participated in high school varsity football, basketball, and track.

His love for math and science led him to the University of Nebraska where he majored in Civil Engineering, complemented with his Professional Engineers Licensure in Structures. Although a bit ornery at times, he was devoted to his large Midwest family, keeping the family history alive through stories and tall tales.

He was preceded in death by his son Darin, parents Albert and Pauline, as well as siblings James (Loretta), Richard (Jackie), Janice Mueller (Allen), and Roger (Lynette). He is survived by his devoted partner Reba Schafer, son Sean (Pamela), grandsons Orion and Thoreau, siblings Mary Ann Wortmann (James), Robert (Susan), David (Patrice), and Rosemary Langdon, as well as Mary Kay Kohles-Baker (William) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials can be donated to an environmental cause such as The Nature Conservancy in his name. Life celebrations will be held July 2, 2022, in Crofton.