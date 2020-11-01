Menu
Derek James Valcan

June 1, 1990 - October 28, 2020

Derek James Valcan, age 30, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Derek was born June 1, 1990. Derek is survived by his mother, Pam Valcan; father Terry Valcan; grandparents, Dan and Marianne Valcan; three aunts and one uncle; four cousins and a host of friends. A memorial celebration of life will be 1:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE. Everyone will meet at gate number 2 at 12:45. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visit www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
