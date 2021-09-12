Diane Brownell

November 19, 1943 - September 8, 2021

Diane Brownell, 77, of Lincoln, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, after a long illness. Mrs. Brownell was born on Nov. 19, 1943, in Lancaster, PA, to J. Frank and Ellen (Diffenbach) Powl. Mrs. Brownell grew up in Lancaster, PA, graduating from Manheim Township in Neffsville, PA, in 1961. She graduated from Catawba College in Salisbury, NC in 1965, and later received her master's from Doane University in Lincoln, NE. She married John R. Brownell on Aug. 14, 1969, in Grand Island, NE. Mrs. Brownell taught at Starr Elementary School in Grand Island until her retirement. She relocated to Lincoln after Mr. Brownell's passing in 2005.

Mrs. Brownell was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother; a dedicated and compassionate teacher; and a kind and gracious friend. She put her children and grandchildren first and foremost. She loved to travel, enjoying winter trips to Florida, where she discovered new restaurants, and adored the beach. She cherished her outings with her teacher friends. Mrs. Brownell was active in the Lincoln community where she briefly served on the Nebraska Humanities Council, participated in RAK, and the Woman's Welcome Club. She also volunteered in the Morley Elementary Library. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Survivors of the immediate family include her daughter, Sara Brownell; her son, Doug Brownell; her sister, Barbara Sahling; and her grandson, granddaughter, three nieces, and one nephew.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/ or the community charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.aspenaftercare.com.