What an amazing man that provided so much love and enjoyment for his family, friends, the racing world, and just being a good all American Guy with the love for life and everyone he would meet and know from all walks of life. I/my family was so lucky and honored to know him and his family in this world and will remember him always. Michelle and girls we will continue loving you and sharing more good times. God Bless You All Always.

Brett Waldman Family December 8, 2020