Dick Cooper

December 23, 1939 - March 1, 2022

Dick Cooper 82, formerly of Eagle, Ne, born 12-23-1939 passed away 3-01-22 in Apache Jct, AZ.

Survived by his wife Mary, children Richard (Tracey), Kim (Jeff) Brandl, Mike, Theresa (Leroy) Sabatka. He had 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Greg, 2 grandchildren and parents.

Family burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Eagle, Ne. Celebration of life 4-09-22 (2-4 pm) 7811 Lena St. Lincoln, Ne.