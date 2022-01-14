Dick Hahn, Jr.

Dick Hahn, Jr., 93, Auburn, died 1/11, Auburn. Survivors: wife Bev, Auburn; children Mark (Kim), Overland Park, KS, Brad (Sammie), Fort Worth, TX, Cyndi (Steve) Abernathy, Nebraska City, Suzanne (Pat) Thompson, Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn (Bob) Gerdes of Bloomington, MN; sisters-in-law Alice Hahn of Auburn, Marlene Hahn of McKinney, TX; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.

Memorial service: Saturday, 1/15, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Auburn. Celebration of Life: Arbor Manor, Auburn, Saturday 4 to 6. Visitation: Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6 to 8. Memorials: Auburn Memorial Library, Auburn Public Schools Foundation, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or Nemaha County Hospital Foundation. www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com