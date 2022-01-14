Menu
Dick Hahn Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
801 S St
Auburn, NE

Dick Hahn, Jr.

January 11, 2022

Dick Hahn, Jr., 93, Auburn, died 1/11, Auburn. Survivors: wife Bev, Auburn; children Mark (Kim), Overland Park, KS, Brad (Sammie), Fort Worth, TX, Cyndi (Steve) Abernathy, Nebraska City, Suzanne (Pat) Thompson, Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn (Bob) Gerdes of Bloomington, MN; sisters-in-law Alice Hahn of Auburn, Marlene Hahn of McKinney, TX; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.

Memorial service: Saturday, 1/15, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Auburn. Celebration of Life: Arbor Manor, Auburn, Saturday 4 to 6. Visitation: Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6 to 8. Memorials: Auburn Memorial Library, Auburn Public Schools Foundation, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or Nemaha County Hospital Foundation. www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 S, Auburn, NE
Jan
14
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 S, Auburn, NE
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
2012 O St, Auburn, NE
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Arbor Manor Steakhouse
1617 Central Avenue, Auburn, NE
Bev, My heart hurts as I read this today. Dick was such a kind and gentle man. Darwin really respected him and often felt he was almost a father figure to him. Offering prayers for peace and comfort along with love.
Vicki Garton
January 14, 2022
