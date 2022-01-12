Menu
Dick Hartsock

January 4, 2022

Dick Hartsock, 89, of Lincoln passed away January 4, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, March 5, 2022, at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First-Plymouth Congregational Church
2000 D Street, NE
Dick was my first crush. He was such a dish. I was 6.
Marcia
February 5, 2022
Rest In Peace my dear Uncle Dick, I am missing you and will love you forever. Now in heaven with Aunt Shirley, Mom and Dad, and all your siblings to watch over us Love, Lori
Lori Lynn Hartsock-Kane
Family
January 14, 2022
Thoughts and prayers for the family. Dick was very good to me and my family. He was a good mentor and ultimately a friend over the years.
Troy Andersen
January 12, 2022
It is with great sorrow that I write this tribute to my Uncle Dick. He was a great man, human & my favorite Uncle. I have so many fond memories of him. My heart & prayers go out to Bob, Bill, Tom, Jim & their families. I hope it brings some comfort to them to know that he was loved & admired by many. He will definitely be missed. Love, Jan
Jan Mahel
Family
January 12, 2022
