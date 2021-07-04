Menu
Dillon Robert Blake
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Dillon Robert Blake

May 8, 1993 - July 1, 2021

Dillon Robert Blake, 28, of Lincoln entered into eternal peace on July 1, 2021. Born on May 8, 1993, to Howard and Christine (Wurtele) Blake, Dillon graduated from Pius X Catholic High School in 2011. Dillon had an infectious smile that lit up any room. His quick wit made everyone laugh.

He was an avid sports fan, brother, son, uncle, and friend to all who knew him. He loved working out, watching sporting events and stand up comedy, and giving his siblings a hard time.

He is survived by his parents; brothers Joshua (Jess), Daniel (Rachel), Jonathan; sisters Angela andFlorence; nieces Marcy and Scout; nephews Reggie and Gus, countless friends, and a large extended family.

Dillon's visitation will be 9 am – 7 pm Tuesday, July 6, at Butherus-Maser & Love funeral home at 6:00 pm, followed by a rosary at 7 pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 7, at 10:30am at St Teresa's Catholic Church followed by a burial and luncheon. Memorials to The Bridge or Pius X Foundation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus-Maser & Love funeral home
NE
Jul
6
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus-Maser & Love funeral home
NE
Jul
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St Teresa's Catholic Church
NE
I love you Dillon Rest In Peace
James Andrews
Friend
July 9, 2021
Thanks for all the good times! We´ll miss you!
Pete Moeschen and Sam Thiele
Friend
July 7, 2021
Thinking of you all. Prayers and our deepest sympathy to you all!!
Chris and Karen Border
School
July 6, 2021
