Dillon Robert Blake

May 8, 1993 - July 1, 2021

Dillon Robert Blake, 28, of Lincoln entered into eternal peace on July 1, 2021. Born on May 8, 1993, to Howard and Christine (Wurtele) Blake, Dillon graduated from Pius X Catholic High School in 2011. Dillon had an infectious smile that lit up any room. His quick wit made everyone laugh.

He was an avid sports fan, brother, son, uncle, and friend to all who knew him. He loved working out, watching sporting events and stand up comedy, and giving his siblings a hard time.

He is survived by his parents; brothers Joshua (Jess), Daniel (Rachel), Jonathan; sisters Angela andFlorence; nieces Marcy and Scout; nephews Reggie and Gus, countless friends, and a large extended family.

Dillon's visitation will be 9 am – 7 pm Tuesday, July 6, at Butherus-Maser & Love funeral home at 6:00 pm, followed by a rosary at 7 pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 7, at 10:30am at St Teresa's Catholic Church followed by a burial and luncheon. Memorials to The Bridge or Pius X Foundation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com