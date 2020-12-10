Dirac Lars Twidwell, Sr.

August 25, 1959 - December 7, 2020

Dirac Lars Twidwell, Sr., 61, of LaMonte, MO, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home. He was born August 25, 1959, in North Platte, NE, a son of the late Bryson and Margie (Eaton) Twidwell. On August 18, 1979, he was united in marriage to Joan Marie Hoefer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sutherland, NE, who survives of the home. He was a 1977 graduate of North Platte Senior High School. He attended Mid Plains Community College in North Platte where he played baseball and earned an AA degree in 1979.

Dirac completed a 40-year career with Union Pacific Railroad as a signalman and retired in 2019 as signal shop manager with RCL Wiring in Sedalia, MO. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and attended St. Patrick chapel in Sedalia. He was a 3rd degree member of Council 831 Knights of Columbus. Dirac made life a hobby and knew no stranger. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, deer hunting and golfing. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons: Dirac Twidwell, Jr. (Kristin), and their children, Marin Elizabeth, age 10, and Caius Matthew, age 7, of Lincoln, NE, Joshua Twidwell (Sylvia), of Stratford, CT, and their children, Magdalene Flora, age 4, Evelyn Albina, age 2, and Roslyn Sylvia, age 4 months; and Jeremiah Twidwell, of Jefferson City, MO; four siblings: Janice Scott, of Preston, Linda Brown (Rob), of Omaha, NE, Marcia Rowley (Don), of Adams, NE, and Bryson Twidwell (Irina), of Spain; in-laws: Judith Johnson, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Dolores Ohmstede (Jim), of Granger, IA, Raymond Hoefer (Gachia), of Carmel, IN, Dennis Hoefer (Kimberly), of Columbus, NE and Jim Dalton (Donna), of Cedar Rapids, IA; and many nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Howard and Terry; and brothers-in-law, Doug Scott, Larry Johnson and Gregory Hoefer.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. Prayers of the rosary and a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Parish with a livestream starting at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020. The livestream can be found as an event on the Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page. A Celebration of Dirac's Life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, the family requests a toast to Dirac's memory. Burial will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Pheasants Forever in care of Heckart Funeral Home, 903 S Ohio Ave, Sedalia MO 65301.