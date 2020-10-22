Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dixie Giebelman

Dixie Giebelman

March 24, 1938 - October 16, 2020

Dixie Giebelman, age 82 years, of Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Utica, born March 24, 1938, passed away October 16, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with Pastor Rod Lyon officiating. Graveside service and inurnment at a later date in Utica Cemetery. Memorials to the Giebelman family for future designations. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences: zabkafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.