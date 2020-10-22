Dixie Giebelman

March 24, 1938 - October 16, 2020

Dixie Giebelman, age 82 years, of Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Utica, born March 24, 1938, passed away October 16, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with Pastor Rod Lyon officiating. Graveside service and inurnment at a later date in Utica Cemetery. Memorials to the Giebelman family for future designations. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences: zabkafuneralhome.com