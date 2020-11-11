Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores Ann Dunn

Dolores Ann Dunn

July 22, 1929 - November 10, 2020

Dolores Ann Dunn, 91, of Lincoln, passed away November 10, 2020. Born July 22, 1929 in Burr, NE to Paul and Mary ann (Wilcox) Sugden. Dolores was a member of First-Plymouth Church, P.E.O. Chapter DL, Delta Zeta sorority, Cornhusker Republican Women's Club, and Abendmusik: Lincoln Board.

Family members include her husband Robert (Bob) A. Dunn; daughter Maryjane Dunn-Whitener (Joe), Arkadelphia, AR; son Paul Dunn, Omaha; grandchildren Alex Wood (Shelby Collins), Turza Moats, and Luiza Wood; great-grandchildren Myra Wood, Corvin Wood, Jude Moats, and Serenity Appleton. Preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday (11-13-20) Rosehill Cemetery, Douglas, NE with Rev. Lyn Seiser officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St., Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I always looked forward to greet Dolores at every Delta Zeta alumni meeting. She is a very special person who will be sorely missed. My sympathy to Bob and the whole family.
Beverly Swanson
November 11, 2020