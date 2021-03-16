Menu
Don A. Chandler
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Don A. Chandler

July 12, 1931 - March 13, 2021

Don A. Chandler, 89, of Lincoln, passed away March 13, 2021. Born July 12, 1931, to Lloyd and Edna (Mills) Chandler in Ansley, NE. Don was married to Dixie Burns on September 28, 1951, until her death on July, 11, 1983. Don married Jane Grabenstein on June 6, 1985, in Lincoln, NE. He attended school in Ansley, NE, Anselmo, NE, as well as Wentworth Military Academy. He served in the Navy as a Hospitalman 2nd Class during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Don was a pharmaceutical representative for Lincoln Drug and CD Smith until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 210, Scottish Rite, American Legion, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include wife, Jane Grabenstein-Chandler of Lincoln, NE; son, Steve (Patty) of Phoenix, AZ; dauthers Joan (Bob) Schick of Cheyenne, WY, and Jerre (Gene) Kirchhoff of Lincoln, NE; step son Brent (Kelly) Gengenbach of Eustis, NE; step daughter Janine (Scott) Porter of Wichita, KS; grandsons James (Amy) Schick of Cheyenne, WY; and Blake (Brooke) Gengenbach of Eustis, NE; granddaughters Lauren (Tanner) Anderson of Omaha, NE, Courtney (Brandt) Arends of Eustis, NE, and Kylie Porter of Lawrence, KS; 8 great grandchildren; and sister, Elaine (Ernie) Buresch of Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by parents, wife Dixie Chandler, and sister, Louise Ranier.

Memorial service, 11:00 a.m, Friday, March 19, 2021, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Memorials to the Shriners Hospital, Westminster Presbyterian Church, or People's City Mission. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2110 Sheridan Blvd, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don was a steady, kind and caring person whom I cared for deeply. He was my 2nd cousin. He patiently cared for Dixie who was diabetic from the age of 14. I was happy when he found Jane to share the remainder of his life. Goodbye, my friend.
Phyllis Burress
Family
March 25, 2021
Jane, so sorry for the passing of Don. He was such a nice and lovely man. The time you and I had together seems so long ago!! Prayers...Kay
Darryl & Kay Kile
March 18, 2021
