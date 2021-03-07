Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Don L. Nichols
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Don L. Nichols

August 6, 1929 – March 2, 2021

Don Nichols passed away on March 2, 2021. He was at home surrounded by loving family. Don, affectionately known as "Flash," was a devoted and adoring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was incredibly kind and nurturing, emotionally strong yet sensitive, and remarkably generous and unselfish. He was funny too with a whip-smart sense of humor. He made friends instantly wherever he went. Don was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, to the late Reverend Clarence E. and Gladys Nichols on August 6, 1929. He was raised in Dawson, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Winnie B. Nichols; his daughter Victoria Hennessey; and his sister Onneatta Rikli. Don and Winnie resided in Lincoln, Nebraska, for 59 years before moving to Chandler, Arizona, in 2006 to be close to family. Throughout his life, Don was athletic, hard-working, and determined, always providing for his family. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for three years. He worked at Western Electric for 13 years. He was Deputy Clerk of Municipal Court for two years and Clerk of Lancaster County Court for 25 years. Don was a long-time member of the Shriners, Freemasons, Footprinters, and Elks. He gardened, carefully growing beautiful flowers, plants, fruit, and vegetables. He was a self-taught carpenter, electrician, and plumber. Although Don was a bit of a socialite, he was happiest at home, building additions onto the house, like decks and greenhouses, and doing large-scale renovations. Don loved crafts too, painting ceramics and doing needlepoint. Don is survived by his daughter Jacqueline (husband Leith) Hagen of Chandler, AZ, and his sister Betty Moore of Salem, Oregon. Grandchildren are Bill (wife Noelle) Hanson of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Kellie (husband Todd) Ostransky of Chandler, AZ; Kimberlee (husband Garrett Mazure) Hanson of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada; and Kristine (husband Brian Costello) Hennessey of Valencia, CA. Great-grandchildren are Dylan and Ashley Ostransky; Maverick and Leo Hanson; and Liam, Abbie, Beckett, and Piper Hennessey-Costello. Flash will always be remembered. He stood out in crowds, always for good reasons. His character, personal and professional integrity, generosity, and unbridled love for family were second to none. He held nothing in reserve and gave everything he had in life, always living to the fullest. Next to family, Flash loved Nebraska football and volleyball, playing cards with friends, and animals. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA in his name. Condolences and memories may be shared at [email protected] Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska, at a later time.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I had opportunities to spend time with Don (and Winnie) at their beautiful home in Lincoln, Nebraska. When I think of them I think of summer time sitting in the back yard talking, laughing, and admiring their beautiful lower 40. Don visited my cabin in Annandale, Minnesota on two occasions. I have an image of him and his beloved grandson Bill going off together talking about life in my paddleboat. He was an excellent man who served many critical roles and purposes for Bill, and even though Bill misses his physical presence I believe there will always be some Flash in his steps in the future. It´s a picture book ending to have lived such a long fulfilling life, to be with his loving wife in a strong long marriage, and to be surrounded by so many loving family. He was forever a positive hopeful force and it seems important to carry that eye of hope with us in his memory always
Doug Olson
March 13, 2021
Dear Jacque and family, Jim and I are just so very sorry for your loss of Flash. He was a wonderful man who loved his family more than anything. We loved Flash and Mimi and will be donating to the ASPCA in their memory. God bless all of you.
Anne & James Liwski
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results