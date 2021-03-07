Don L. Nichols

August 6, 1929 – March 2, 2021

Don Nichols passed away on March 2, 2021. He was at home surrounded by loving family. Don, affectionately known as "Flash," was a devoted and adoring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was incredibly kind and nurturing, emotionally strong yet sensitive, and remarkably generous and unselfish. He was funny too with a whip-smart sense of humor. He made friends instantly wherever he went. Don was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, to the late Reverend Clarence E. and Gladys Nichols on August 6, 1929. He was raised in Dawson, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Winnie B. Nichols; his daughter Victoria Hennessey; and his sister Onneatta Rikli. Don and Winnie resided in Lincoln, Nebraska, for 59 years before moving to Chandler, Arizona, in 2006 to be close to family. Throughout his life, Don was athletic, hard-working, and determined, always providing for his family. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for three years. He worked at Western Electric for 13 years. He was Deputy Clerk of Municipal Court for two years and Clerk of Lancaster County Court for 25 years. Don was a long-time member of the Shriners, Freemasons, Footprinters, and Elks. He gardened, carefully growing beautiful flowers, plants, fruit, and vegetables. He was a self-taught carpenter, electrician, and plumber. Although Don was a bit of a socialite, he was happiest at home, building additions onto the house, like decks and greenhouses, and doing large-scale renovations. Don loved crafts too, painting ceramics and doing needlepoint. Don is survived by his daughter Jacqueline (husband Leith) Hagen of Chandler, AZ, and his sister Betty Moore of Salem, Oregon. Grandchildren are Bill (wife Noelle) Hanson of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Kellie (husband Todd) Ostransky of Chandler, AZ; Kimberlee (husband Garrett Mazure) Hanson of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada; and Kristine (husband Brian Costello) Hennessey of Valencia, CA. Great-grandchildren are Dylan and Ashley Ostransky; Maverick and Leo Hanson; and Liam, Abbie, Beckett, and Piper Hennessey-Costello. Flash will always be remembered. He stood out in crowds, always for good reasons. His character, personal and professional integrity, generosity, and unbridled love for family were second to none. He held nothing in reserve and gave everything he had in life, always living to the fullest. Next to family, Flash loved Nebraska football and volleyball, playing cards with friends, and animals. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA in his name. Condolences and memories may be shared at [email protected] Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska, at a later time.