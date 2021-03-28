Menu
Don C. Shrader
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Don C. Shrader

September 20, 1925 - March 25, 2021

Don C. Shrader, 95, of Lincoln, passed away March 25, 2021. Born September 20, 1925 in Surprise, NE to Jake and Vivian (Lett) Shrader. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He spent two years at Pearl Harbor submarine base, and served aboard the US New Jersey at Tokyo Bay, Japan. Don married Phyllis Poe on October 10, 1947. He worked for David City Grain and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 30+ years.

Family members include his wife of over 73 years, Phyllis; daughter Linda Splichal; son Tom Shrader; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Marks; brothers Bob and Dick Shrader; and daughter-in-law Marvel Shrader.

No services. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
Don, we will miss you at the up coming reunion, as we have always enjoyed visiting with you and Phyllis about times past...S&J
Shirley & Duane Jensen
May 4, 2021
