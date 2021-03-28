Don C. Shrader

September 20, 1925 - March 25, 2021

Don C. Shrader, 95, of Lincoln, passed away March 25, 2021. Born September 20, 1925 in Surprise, NE to Jake and Vivian (Lett) Shrader. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He spent two years at Pearl Harbor submarine base, and served aboard the US New Jersey at Tokyo Bay, Japan. Don married Phyllis Poe on October 10, 1947. He worked for David City Grain and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 30+ years.

Family members include his wife of over 73 years, Phyllis; daughter Linda Splichal; son Tom Shrader; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Marks; brothers Bob and Dick Shrader; and daughter-in-law Marvel Shrader.

No services. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com