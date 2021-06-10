Donald Joseph Berger II

October 1, 1953 - November 21, 2020

Donald Joseph Berger II, 67, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born to parents Donald J. Berger Sr. and Mary L. Berger, on October 1st, 1953 in Wichita, KS. Donald grew up in Bloomfield, NE and graduated from Norfolk High School. He received an Associate Degree in Data Processing from Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College.

Donald is survived by his children, Christopher Berger (Lenore) and Hillary Berger. His granddaughter, Alice Berger. His siblings, Constance "Connie" Mills (Kenneth Fossen), Mary Frances Christensen, Michael "Mike" Berger (Deb), Mark Berger, Robert "Bob" Berger (Laneta), and Genevieve "Jeanie" Franz (Ronald).

Predeceased by parents, Donald J. Berger Sr., and Mary L. Berger and sister-in-law, Joyce Berger; brother-in-law, Billy Mills. Also Grandparents, Rudolf and Genevieve Wolpert; Frank and Rose Berger. Donald leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at Horizons Community Church (3200 Grainger Pkwy, Lincoln, NE 68516) on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 from 11:00am - 2:00pm. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com