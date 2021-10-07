Donald J. Betts

September 25, 2021

Donald J. Betts, age 96, of Lincoln, died 9-25-21. Member Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, WWII veteran, graduate of UNL.

Survived by daughters: Sandra, (Steve) Werthmann – Lincoln, Katherine Betts – Lincoln, Barbara Peters – Omaha, son-in-law; Robert Barney – Lincoln, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents; Leo & Opal, wife; Irene Betts, daughter; Leontine Barney and great-grandson; Tyson Peters.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 11, at Holy Trinity Episcopal church, 6001 A Street. Memorials: Lincoln Food Bank or Holy Trinity Episcopal church, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com