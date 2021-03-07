Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Lee "Don" Freeman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Donald "Don" Lee Freeman

December 1, 1935 - March 5, 2021

Donald "Don" L. Freeman, 85, of Seward, passed away March 5, 2021. Born December 1, 1935 in Milford, NE to Louis & Amanda Freeman. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents Louis and Amanda; brother, Virgil; Holli Rigby. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Stoltenberg of Indianapolis, IN, Scott Freeman of Spencer, IA, Steve and Julie Freeman of Bentonville, AR and Alan and DKristin Freeman of Saint Charles, MO; Grandchildren, Tony and Ashley Bennett, Patrick and Lacey Bennett, Kelley and Cory Collins, Sean Stoltenberg, Tyler and Justine Patsch, Jake Freeman, Ryan Freeman, Hunter Freeman, Matthew Freeman, Connor Freeman, Holly Freeman and Sammy Freeman; 10 great-grandchildren; Longtime companion, Sherry Rigby and her daughter Shelley Rigby; 1 step-brother, 4 step-sisters; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visitation: Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00PM at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Seward. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 919 N Columbia Ave, Seward. Interment: Seward Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.volzkefuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main Street, Seward, NE
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward, NE
Mar
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
919 N Columbia Ave, Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Don was my uncle. My dad, Darrell, just told me of his passing. So very sorry for your loss. My only memories of Don were from when I was much younger. He was a very kind man, and I am certain he is missed greatly.
Wendi
March 12, 2021
Many special memories at the Freeman home in Seward. God be with you all during this time of loss.
Jon Borcherding
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results