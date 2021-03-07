Donald "Don" Lee Freeman

December 1, 1935 - March 5, 2021

Donald "Don" L. Freeman, 85, of Seward, passed away March 5, 2021. Born December 1, 1935 in Milford, NE to Louis & Amanda Freeman. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents Louis and Amanda; brother, Virgil; Holli Rigby. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Stoltenberg of Indianapolis, IN, Scott Freeman of Spencer, IA, Steve and Julie Freeman of Bentonville, AR and Alan and DKristin Freeman of Saint Charles, MO; Grandchildren, Tony and Ashley Bennett, Patrick and Lacey Bennett, Kelley and Cory Collins, Sean Stoltenberg, Tyler and Justine Patsch, Jake Freeman, Ryan Freeman, Hunter Freeman, Matthew Freeman, Connor Freeman, Holly Freeman and Sammy Freeman; 10 great-grandchildren; Longtime companion, Sherry Rigby and her daughter Shelley Rigby; 1 step-brother, 4 step-sisters; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visitation: Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00PM at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Seward. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 919 N Columbia Ave, Seward. Interment: Seward Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.volzkefuneralhome.com