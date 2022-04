Donald Dean Hohensee

August 29, 1938 – March 28, 2022

Visitation will be Monday, April 4, 2022, 1:00-2:00 PM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service following at 2:00 PM. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.