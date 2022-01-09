Menu
Donald R. Larson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Donald R. Larson

May 24, 1930 - December 30, 2021

Donald R. Larson, 91, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was born on May 24, 1930, in Tekamah, NE, to H.C. "Chris" and Rachel Larson. Donald grew up in Decatur, NE, with his brother Richard "Dick" Larson and Harriet Larson. He married Holly Hawke, in Lincoln, NE, on November 22, 1958.

Donald attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in 1948. He was a member and then President of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Donald was a cadet Lt. Colonel of the ROTC and signed up for two years of active duty and six years with the National Guard. He joined the Army from 1952-1955, where he fought in Korea. In 1960 he was promoted to Captain and was honorably discharged.

He enjoyed a career in banking in Lincoln, then worked as a fundraiser for Nebraska Public Television, until his retirement. Donald was a member of a variety of community organizations including Scottish Rite, American Legion, Lions Club, United Way, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Don is survived by his daughters, J. Lynn (Mark) Neumeister of Edmond, OK, Christian A. (Mark) Whitehead, of Lincoln, NE, and Letitia H. (Bob) Pert of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren Abigail Neumeister, Madeline and Katherine Whitehead, Lauren, Colleen and Robert Pert. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen (Holly) Hawke Larson, granddaughter Caitlin Neumeister, brother Dick Larson and sister Harriet Larson.

A Celebration of Don's Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln (10). Rev. Dr. Jimmy Shelbourn officiating. No visitation, cremation. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial to Westminster Presbyterian Foundation, 2110 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences online at roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss Don. I loved it when he and Holly would come visit us in Scottsdale. Condolences to his daughters and extended family.
George looschen
January 12, 2022
Enjoyed knowing Don ,first in Banking an later as a friend and driver to Burt County for visits. We worked together raising money for the Lewis and Clark Lake project at Onowa, Iowa .
Carleton Flynn
Friend
January 12, 2022
I enjoyed working with Don Larson at Nebraska Public Television. He was a super friend and always a positive guy. My condolences to his daughters and family he spoke of fondly and often.
Lisa Good
Work
January 11, 2022
