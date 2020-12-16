Donald Lee Magee

August 26, 1935 - December 11, 2020

Donald Lee Magee, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 11, 2020. Born in Cheney, NE on August 26, 1935, Don spent his life serving others and his Savior, Jesus Christ. Whether it was neighbors, employees, or a stranger in need, he was the person others could depend on for help. Don loved fishing, boating, coffee at HyVee, Nebraska football, Lincoln Christian School and most of all, his family.

His family members include his loving wife, Kathy Magee; brothers Les (Beulah) Magee and Keith (Iris) Magee; daughters, Linda (Jim) Meyers and Beth (Paul) Larsen; son, Todd (Tammy) Magee; grandchildren: Julianna, Emmie and Annalise Meyers, Jacob, Jared, Josh and Jenna Larsen, Justin, Jeremy and Joel Magee; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Jae and Margaret Magee; his nephew Nick Magee; and his daughter Patti Magee.

A celebration of life service will be at 11a.m. on Friday (12/18/2020) at Lincoln Berean Church (face coverings are required). Prior private burial at Cheney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lincoln Christian School Foundation or Lincoln Berean Church. Live streaming of the service and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.