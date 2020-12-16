Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Lee Magee
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Donald Lee Magee

August 26, 1935 - December 11, 2020

Donald Lee Magee, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 11, 2020. Born in Cheney, NE on August 26, 1935, Don spent his life serving others and his Savior, Jesus Christ. Whether it was neighbors, employees, or a stranger in need, he was the person others could depend on for help. Don loved fishing, boating, coffee at HyVee, Nebraska football, Lincoln Christian School and most of all, his family.

His family members include his loving wife, Kathy Magee; brothers Les (Beulah) Magee and Keith (Iris) Magee; daughters, Linda (Jim) Meyers and Beth (Paul) Larsen; son, Todd (Tammy) Magee; grandchildren: Julianna, Emmie and Annalise Meyers, Jacob, Jared, Josh and Jenna Larsen, Justin, Jeremy and Joel Magee; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Jae and Margaret Magee; his nephew Nick Magee; and his daughter Patti Magee.

A celebration of life service will be at 11a.m. on Friday (12/18/2020) at Lincoln Berean Church (face coverings are required). Prior private burial at Cheney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lincoln Christian School Foundation or Lincoln Berean Church. Live streaming of the service and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Berean Church
NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
When we first moved to Mom and Dad's acreage in 1967, the Magees were the best neighbors. I babysat for all four of the Magee kids, until I met my husband of 49 years, Barry. Kathy was very sad that she lost her babysitter to the boyfriend! I was jealous that my brothers, Doug, John and Jim got to work baling hay with Don. And getting paid good money. I asked Don if I could work for him too. He said sure! I showed up at the Magee's with my brothers......and lasted half a day, realizing it wasn't that much fun! Don was always so kind and generous to our family. He truely lived his deep faith. The world was so blessed by his life. Priscilla (Rose) Cross
Priscilla M Cross
Friend
December 10, 2021
My sympathy to the family and the world in losing a kind, generous, and gracious servant of God. I am sure he will be missed greatly by all.
Ken Miller
December 20, 2020
a loved one
December 20, 2020
Priscilla Cross
December 20, 2020
Don is an amazing model of Christian man, husband, father, grandfather, servant & leader. We will miss him & I am looking forward to our reunion.
Dennis L. Nun
December 19, 2020
Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy to you Kathy, and your family. Don was a special man who touched the lives of so many others in a very special way. May God give you strength and comfort in the days ahead. ~ Jim and Sherry Hofker
Jim and Sherry Hofker
December 18, 2020
To all your family we send our prayers that you all will be refreshed with God's abiding presence and sense His great love around you .
Fred & Mary McCreary
December 17, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers. May the Lord be your comfort in the coming days and months. It is so good to know our loved ones are with the Lord. Sincerely, Carol
Carol Schmidt
December 17, 2020
You are all in our prayers
Steve & Nancy
December 17, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Don was such a wonderful neighbor to Mom and Dad. We could have not asked to have known a better man.
Doug and Mary Unger
December 16, 2020
Paula Wavada
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results