Donald J. Mathes

June 13, 1924 - December 10, 2020

Donald J. Mathes, 96, Lincoln, passed away on December 10, 2020. He was born June 13, 1924. Donald married Lois Barney on April 16, 1950. Veteran of WWII. Don was a trust officer and state investment officer. After retiring Don was the investment officer for First Nebraska Trust Company for 4 years, where he also was a director for 15 years. He enjoyed golf, bridge, and gardening.

Family members include his wife Lois; Sons, Jim (Ann) Mathes; Tom Mathes; Grandson Ben (Melissa) Mathes; Granddaughters Jessica (Patrick) Carpenter and Amber Mathes; Great-grandson Ayvon Wuillard. Preceded in death by his parents and son Chuck.

Family services to be held.Roper and Sons Funeral Home entrusted with services.Memorials may be given to an organization of your choice.