Donald J. Mathes
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Donald J. Mathes

June 13, 1924 - December 10, 2020

Donald J. Mathes, 96, Lincoln, passed away on December 10, 2020. He was born June 13, 1924. Donald married Lois Barney on April 16, 1950. Veteran of WWII. Don was a trust officer and state investment officer. After retiring Don was the investment officer for First Nebraska Trust Company for 4 years, where he also was a director for 15 years. He enjoyed golf, bridge, and gardening.

Family members include his wife Lois; Sons, Jim (Ann) Mathes; Tom Mathes; Grandson Ben (Melissa) Mathes; Granddaughters Jessica (Patrick) Carpenter and Amber Mathes; Great-grandson Ayvon Wuillard. Preceded in death by his parents and son Chuck.

Family services to be held.Roper and Sons Funeral Home entrusted with services.Memorials may be given to an organization of your choice.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
I had the privilege of knowing Don through "The Hy Vee Coffee Group". Don was so knowledgeable on so many topics but especially the stock market. I always enjoyed his insites. Don always had a quick wit about him. He will be missed! My condolences. Dave Rusk
David L Rusk
December 14, 2020
Sorry to hear about Don´s passing. I am out of town until January so won´t be able to attend the funeral. I worked for Don for over 30 years at the Nebraska Investment Council so he played a big part in my life and think of him often. Gayle
Gayle Wrasse
December 13, 2020
I was saddened to read of Don's passing and regret not to have kept in touch more often since our little coffee klatch broke up years ago. He was such a nice man. I always had the impression that he knew more than the rest of us but kindly let us vent while he reserved his pearls. Apparently believing I needed a hobby, he gave me some really nice golf balls he had found on his outings. They're still sitting where I put them....a quiet, rock-solid reminder of the generosity and caring of a fine gentleman who will greatly be missed.
Mark Starr
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Don's passing. I remember the good times Roger and I had with Don and Louie. My sympathy to the family. Love, Shirley
Shirley Larson
December 13, 2020
Jim so sorry to read about your dad. He lived a long life. Hope you and Ann are doing well in these different times. Our thought and prayers are with you and your family. Michael and Cathy Chase
Michael Chase
December 13, 2020
