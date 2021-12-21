Donald E. "Don" Medinger

March 17, 1929 - December 18, 2021

Donald E. "Don" Medinger, formerly of rural Bellwood, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Donald E. "Don" Medinger was born March 17, 1929 on the family farm at rural Bellwood, Nebraska to Emil and Agnes (Ronkar) Medinger. He attended Dist. #3 school at rural Bellwood and graduated from Marietta High School in 1946.

On January 25, 1951, Don was united in marriage to Irene Eller at Presentation Catholic Church. They lived and farmed the Medinger "home place" north of Octavia. Don was a lifelong farmer and a member of Presentation Catholic Church. He enjoyed going to dances with Irene. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to make wooden puzzles, birdhouses, yard art and could fix anything.

Don is survived by his daughter Diana (Galen) Kehrli of Schuyler, sons David (Jan) of Bee, Dennis (Betty) of Lincoln, Duane of Lincoln. Daughter-in-law Sue Medinger of Seward. 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. Brother Wilfred (Marietta) Medinger of Henderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Irene (October 25, 2019), Children Donna, Daniel and Donald J. Medinger, grandson Mark Medinger.

Due to the concern for the spreading of Covid, the family has requested private services be held. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Presentation Catholic Church, Marietta, with Rev. Mike Ventre, celebrant. Committal in the church cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation.www.revbluejeans.com