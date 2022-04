Donald W. Miltner Jr.

December 26, 1955 - June 25, 2021

Donald W. Miltner Jr., 65 of Lincoln, passed away June 25, 2021. Born December 26, 1955 to Darlene and Donald W. Miltner Sr. of Lincoln. He was a 1978 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and a member of several organizations such as Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and Scottish Rite Masons. Services were Monday, July 12, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com