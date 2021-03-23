Donald "Torch" L. Palensky

August 20, 1943 - March 20, 2021

Donald "Torch" L. Palensky, 77, of Weston, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. He was born August 20, 1943 in Prague, NE.

Survived by wife of 54 years, Joyce Palensky; children, Greg (Mary) Palensky of Ceresco, NE, Sandi Palensky of Wahoo, NE and Chad (Shelley) Palensky of Wahoo, NE; grandchildren, Meagan (Gavin) Jager, Jake and Joshua Palensky, Emma, Braylon and Lily Palensky; great-grandchild, Bailey Jager; many other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Palensky; brother, Joe Palensky; sisters, Dorothy Palensky and Annie Wheeler.

Visitation, Tuesday (3/23/21) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday (3/24/21) 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE. Interment with military honors at St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE.

The Funeral and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church or St. John School. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.