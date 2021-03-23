Menu
Donald L. "Torch" Palensky
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Donald "Torch" L. Palensky

August 20, 1943 - March 20, 2021

Donald "Torch" L. Palensky, 77, of Weston, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. He was born August 20, 1943 in Prague, NE.

Survived by wife of 54 years, Joyce Palensky; children, Greg (Mary) Palensky of Ceresco, NE, Sandi Palensky of Wahoo, NE and Chad (Shelley) Palensky of Wahoo, NE; grandchildren, Meagan (Gavin) Jager, Jake and Joshua Palensky, Emma, Braylon and Lily Palensky; great-grandchild, Bailey Jager; many other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Palensky; brother, Joe Palensky; sisters, Dorothy Palensky and Annie Wheeler.

Visitation, Tuesday (3/23/21) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday (3/24/21) 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE. Interment with military honors at St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE.

The Funeral and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church or St. John School. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Mar
23
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joyce and family, We just heard today about Don's passing. Our hearts and prayers go out to you Joyce and all the kids. May the Lord hold you tight and give you peace
Kris & Randy Bower
April 3, 2021
Joyce and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May God bless you all. Your cousin, Pat
Patricia K (Havel) Aaron
March 27, 2021
I can imagine what our dad is saying to your dad....yo bro you missed me that much already...maybe not in those exact words but they are all together now so that´s not a bad thing even though we will miss them dearly
David
March 23, 2021
To Joyce and family, I am sorry to hear of Don´s passing. My thought and prayers are with you all.
Carol Hauschild
March 23, 2021
