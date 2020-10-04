Donald "Jim" Redinger

September 14, 1948 - September 30, 2020

Donald "Jim" Redinger, 72 of Lincoln, passed away at home surrounded by his family and went home to be with God on September 30, 2020. Jim was born on September 14, 1948, in Hanna, Wyoming to Dwight and Lily Mae Redinger. Jim retired from Kawasaki and enjoyed his retirement with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife Patricia Redinger; children and spouses: Stacy Nisley, Christina and Michael Elliott, Rebecca Ford, and Jacquline and Danny Jones; Jim's sister Mary Mundt; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

We will hold a Celebration of Life and everyone is encouraged to wear Husker Red Football attire in honor of Jim Redinger, who was an avid Husker Fan! The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hope Center, 620 Dimery Ave., Beaver Crossing, NE. Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, 4600 West Adams, Lincoln, NE 68524 www.bmlfh.com