Donald C. Reynoldson

October 27, 1928 - March 29, 2022

Donald C. Reynoldson passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln, on March 29, 2022. He was born on October 27, 1928, in Crawford, NE to Charles and Christine (Kammerer) Reynoldson.

Don was a "people person" finding something interesting in most people he encountered. Those people who met him would often count themselves lucky as well. But he hated to say good-bye. As friends or family departed, he would frequently say "Good luck to you" or "Glad you got to see me".

Don is survived by his children Sue and Bob (Cheryl); grandchildren Jill (Mark Smith), Amy Bartels (Zach), Erin (fiancé Colin Heinrich) and Matt Reynoldson; great-grandchildren Austin, Jackson, Bennett and Georgia Bartels, Rachel and JD Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his wife DeLila; parents; brother (Dale) and lifelong friends Dean and Yvonne Bass.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill), Lincoln. Memorials to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lincoln, NE or Crawford Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Crawford, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com