Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald C. Reynoldson
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 1 2022
2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
Send Flowers

Donald C. Reynoldson

October 27, 1928 - March 29, 2022

Donald C. Reynoldson passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln, on March 29, 2022. He was born on October 27, 1928, in Crawford, NE to Charles and Christine (Kammerer) Reynoldson.

Don was a "people person" finding something interesting in most people he encountered. Those people who met him would often count themselves lucky as well. But he hated to say good-bye. As friends or family departed, he would frequently say "Good luck to you" or "Glad you got to see me".

Don is survived by his children Sue and Bob (Cheryl); grandchildren Jill (Mark Smith), Amy Bartels (Zach), Erin (fiancé Colin Heinrich) and Matt Reynoldson; great-grandchildren Austin, Jackson, Bennett and Georgia Bartels, Rachel and JD Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his wife DeLila; parents; brother (Dale) and lifelong friends Dean and Yvonne Bass.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill), Lincoln. Memorials to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lincoln, NE or Crawford Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Crawford, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons - South Lincoln Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.