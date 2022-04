Donald R. Samek

July 1, 1960 - September 22, 2021

Donald R. Samek was born July 1, 1960 in David City to Daniel and Carol (Stone) Samek.

He was preceded in death by parents; sister Linda Lanik. Survived by wife Cheryl; daughters Tara Samek and Erika Samek; grand kids Alexandr and Veronika Samek; brother Ronald Samek (Ruth Hagen).

Celebration of Life Thursday 11 am, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Leave online condolences at PrussNabity.com