Donald "Brod" Dwayne Smith

September 23, 1930 - April 12, 2022

Donald "Brod" Dwayne Smith was a soldier, executive chef, civil engineer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, and friend to us all. He left this world on April 12, 2022, in Lincoln, NE, at the age of 91. Donald was born to Charles Henry and Dorothy Delores (Franklin) Smith on September 23, 1930, in Grand Island, NE. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Donald joined the Naval Reserve, then was later drafted into active duty in the Army during the Korean War.

Before leaving for Fort Hood, TX, he married Doris Evelyn Kreider on September 2, 1950; from that moment forward, they faced every challenge in life together. After the war, Donald became an executive chef who lavished dinner guests with elaborate meals, including Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1959. In 1960, Donald brought his family back to Lincoln, where he worked with the city for 38 years and became a civil engineer.

Donald is survived by his children, Duane (Debbie) Smith, of Los Angeles, CA; Marilyn (Gus) Peach, and Diane Smith, all of Lincoln; Daniel (Jody) Smith, of Palm Harbor, FL; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Doris.

Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Roper & Sons, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com.