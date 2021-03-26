Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald G. Svoboda
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Donald G. Svoboda

April 26, 1943 - March 23, 2021

Donald G. Svoboda, a devoted father of three, died on March 23, 2021, at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born on April 26, 1943, in David City, Nebraska, Don was the youngest of Anton and Eva Svoboda's six children, and brother to Marc, Al, Norman, Doris and Margery.

A star athlete at St. Mary's High School in David City, he played in the 1961 Shrine Bowl with Gale Sayers. Don was on stage in 2012 when the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame recognized the St. Mary's football team as a "Dominant Dynasty."

After high school, Don went to work with State Farm Insurance in Lincoln, where he built a four-decade career. There, he met Karen Torring, whom he married in 1966. They had three children: Brian, Wendy and Aaron. Don was a constant, encouraging presence in his children's activities and development.

Funny, frank and wise, Don was a patient listener and a reliable source of common sense and good advice for his family, friends, and children's friends. When he retired from State Farm, his colleagues remembered his stock phrase: "Acknowledge and move on." During retirement, Don enjoyed the daily companionship of his friends over breakfast in northeast Lincoln.

Don's lifetime love of sports found outlets through his children's and grandchildren's activities. He often went to the football games where his daughter, Wendy, worked as an athletic trainer in Texas, and where his son, Aaron, worked as a high school band director. He regularly traveled to Arlington, Virginia, to visit his son Brian's family, and was an annual presence at his grandchildren's school variety show.

Don is survived by his children, Brian, Wendy and Aaron; his sister, Doris Mocio of Fort Worth, Texas; his daughters-in-law, Sheila Smith of Arlington, Virginia, and Brittany Svoboda of New Orleans, Louisiana; and his grandchildren, John Svoboda and Katie Svoboda of Arlington, Virginia.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church at 7601 Vine Street in Lincoln. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
7601 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I worked at State Farm insurance for many years as did my late father, and we both knew Don. He was such a really nice guy, always had a smile on his face and a hello for you if you saw him in the hallways. May he rest in peace.
Jim Goodrich
March 28, 2021
Mike and Tom Hudgins
March 27, 2021
I remember Don as a patient, person able man. He was fun to be with and made everyone around him feel important. My brother Mike and I remember with fondness babysitting for Brian when we were in college. The home cooked meals we received in payment were a godsend to students living in the dorm. Godspeed.
Sandi Hoffman
March 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Don was my first manager at State Farm. He was such a wonderful and kind man. May he rest in peace.
Becky Moyer
March 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Don´s passing. We were neighbors years ago and enjoyed visiting with him. Our deepest sympathies to Brian, Aaron and Wendy.
Garlyn and Marvella Settles
March 26, 2021
Stephen and Linda Smith
March 26, 2021
Don was a wise and kind man who I enjoyed knowing. I'm certain his memory will live with me. I know Don will enjoy his future in heaven.
Richard J Pierson
March 26, 2021
Please know that I am praying for you at this time of loss, as is all of your St. Ann family. May you be consoled and may Don rest in peace.
Amy J Strickland
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results