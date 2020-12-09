Menu
Donald T. Teten
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hall Funeral Chapel - Auburn
707 15th Street
Auburn, NE

Donald T. Teten

December 7, 2020

Donald T. Teten, 86, of Talmage, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors: wife of 59 years Kathy Teten, daughter Suzanne Vitale (Blaise), Grantsburg, WI; their children: Victoria Vitale of Grantsburg, WI; Teddy Vitale of St. Peter, MN; daughter Sandra Minnick (Brian), Mesa, AZ; their children: Ian Minnick of Ann Arbor, MI and Andrew Minnick of Lincoln; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Faith Lutheran Church, Talmage, Visitation with family greeting friends 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, Hall Funeral Chapel, Auburn. Interment: St. Paul's Cemetery, north of Talmage with military honors by the Bryon-Holtgrewe American Legion Post #246 and Nebraska Army Honor Guard. Memorial contributions: St. Paul Cemetery Fund or Bryon-Holtgrewe American Legion Post #246. www.hallfuneral.net.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hall Funeral Chapel
707 15th, Auburn, NE
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Talmage, NE
Hall Funeral Chapel - Auburn
Peter Löwe
December 9, 2020
Peter Löwe
December 9, 2020
We were deeply saddened by the news of Don's passing. We will not forget his great sense of humour and the special moments when we met here in Germany and in Nebraska. He was truly a man of soul. We are honoured and blessed to have known Don. We will never forget him. In this sorrowful time we would like to extend to you our heartfelt condolences. Peter, Elke, Kristian (Hanswurst) and Bianca
Peter and Elke
December 9, 2020
