Donald T. Teten

December 7, 2020

Donald T. Teten, 86, of Talmage, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors: wife of 59 years Kathy Teten, daughter Suzanne Vitale (Blaise), Grantsburg, WI; their children: Victoria Vitale of Grantsburg, WI; Teddy Vitale of St. Peter, MN; daughter Sandra Minnick (Brian), Mesa, AZ; their children: Ian Minnick of Ann Arbor, MI and Andrew Minnick of Lincoln; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Faith Lutheran Church, Talmage, Visitation with family greeting friends 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, Hall Funeral Chapel, Auburn. Interment: St. Paul's Cemetery, north of Talmage with military honors by the Bryon-Holtgrewe American Legion Post #246 and Nebraska Army Honor Guard. Memorial contributions: St. Paul Cemetery Fund or Bryon-Holtgrewe American Legion Post #246. www.hallfuneral.net.