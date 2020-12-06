Menu
Donald William Dickey
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Donald William Dickey

December 2, 2020

Donald William Dickey, age 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Donald was born in York, Nebraska on July 19, 1934 to Roy and Velma (Hannah) Dickey.

A visitation with family will be held on December 10, 2020 from 1-3pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln with graveside services immediately following at Lincoln Memorial Park at 3pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE 68512
Dec
10
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
