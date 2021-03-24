Donald L. Wright

May 19, 1931 - March 21, 2021

Donald L. Wright, 89, Lincoln, passed away March 21, 2021. Born May 19, 1931 in Tulsa, OK to Allan and Anna (Strough) Wright. Don worked for Goodyear for 37 years serving as president and vice president of U.R.W. Local #286. He was a member of Goodyear Retiree Club and U.R.W. Local #286 Retirees.

Family members include his wife of 71 years, Orpha; daughter Nancy (Craig) Knoell, Loveland, CO and 3 grandchildren, Carly (Knoell) Bari, Casey Knoell and Corrin Wright. Great-grandson Mike Bari. Preceded in death by parents, son Donald E. and brothers Daniel and Dana.

No Service/Cremation/No visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com