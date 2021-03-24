Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. Wright
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Donald L. Wright

May 19, 1931 - March 21, 2021

Donald L. Wright, 89, Lincoln, passed away March 21, 2021. Born May 19, 1931 in Tulsa, OK to Allan and Anna (Strough) Wright. Don worked for Goodyear for 37 years serving as president and vice president of U.R.W. Local #286. He was a member of Goodyear Retiree Club and U.R.W. Local #286 Retirees.

Family members include his wife of 71 years, Orpha; daughter Nancy (Craig) Knoell, Loveland, CO and 3 grandchildren, Carly (Knoell) Bari, Casey Knoell and Corrin Wright. Great-grandson Mike Bari. Preceded in death by parents, son Donald E. and brothers Daniel and Dana.

No Service/Cremation/No visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this most difficult time. Kent and Don had lots of good car memories to share.
Kent & Sharon Halvorsen
March 24, 2021
My sincere sympathy to you Orpha, Nancy and family. My prayers are with you during this difficult time. Don was such a great man! He helped my husband, Dennis during many health problems. May all the great memories that you shared with Don be with you forever.
Rosemarie Mares
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results