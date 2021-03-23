Menu
Donna Rae Aschwege
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Donna Rae Aschwege

June 16, 1935 - March 20, 2021

Donna R. Aschwege, 85, of Lincoln, passed away March 20, 2021. Born June 16, 1935 in Western, NE.

Celebration of Donna's Life will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church (1551 S 70th St). For those who are unable to attend the service and with capacity restrictions due to Covid, the family will be present before the service from 9:30-11 a.m. for visitation. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on Donna's obituary page on Lincoln Family's website.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Tabitha Meals on Wheels & Random Acts of Kindness (RAK). Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 23, 2021.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
Mary Cox
March 23, 2021
Mary Cox
March 23, 2021
I have fond memories of your Mother. I enjoyed her as a neighbor. The pics are of the solar eclipse party on my deck. Such a sweet lady and best kolaches ever!!
Mary Cox
March 23, 2021
