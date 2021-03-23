Donna Rae Aschwege

June 16, 1935 - March 20, 2021

Donna R. Aschwege, 85, of Lincoln, passed away March 20, 2021. Born June 16, 1935 in Western, NE.

Celebration of Donna's Life will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church (1551 S 70th St). For those who are unable to attend the service and with capacity restrictions due to Covid, the family will be present before the service from 9:30-11 a.m. for visitation. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on Donna's obituary page on Lincoln Family's website.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Tabitha Meals on Wheels & Random Acts of Kindness (RAK). Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com