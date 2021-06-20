Menu
Donna J. Christophersen
1933 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Donna J. Christophersen

September 27, 1933 - January 8, 2021

Donna J. Christophersen, 87, Lincoln, died January 8, 2021. She was born September 27, 1933 in Belgrade, NE to William and Alabama (Irwin) Rollf. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, American Business Women's Association and the Red Hatters.

Family includes: Son, Roger (Pamela) Holmstedt, Tacoma, WA; daughter, Barbara (Charles) Holmstedt-Mark, Valrico, FL; grandchildren, Kira and August Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Dan Holmstedt, Les Friend and Carl Christophersen; brothers, Marvin, Neil and Jack Rollf.

Memorial service 2PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Roper & Sons Funeral Services, 4300 "O" St., Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
My sympathies to Donna's family. My mom Joyce was in ABWA with her.
Susan Budler
June 23, 2021
