Donna J. Christophersen

September 27, 1933 - January 8, 2021

Donna J. Christophersen, 87, Lincoln, died January 8, 2021. She was born September 27, 1933 in Belgrade, NE to William and Alabama (Irwin) Rollf. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, American Business Women's Association and the Red Hatters.

Family includes: Son, Roger (Pamela) Holmstedt, Tacoma, WA; daughter, Barbara (Charles) Holmstedt-Mark, Valrico, FL; grandchildren, Kira and August Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Dan Holmstedt, Les Friend and Carl Christophersen; brothers, Marvin, Neil and Jack Rollf.

Memorial service 2PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Roper & Sons Funeral Services, 4300 "O" St., Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at roperandsons.com