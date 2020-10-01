Menu
Donna J. Stock

Donna J. Stock

July 26, 1933 - September 29, 2020

Donna J. Stock, age 87 of Murdock, NE. 7/26/1933 – 9/29/2020. Preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Clara (Neuman) Vogler and husband Richard Stock. Survived by children, Pam (Allan) Campbell of MN, Jeff Stock of Lincoln, grandchildren, Ben (Nicole) Campbell, Stacey (Matt) Noa, Alex (Chrissy) Campbell, and Whitney (Chris) Zaleski, Great grandchildren, Brodi & Tegan Campbell, Campbell, Caden & Molly Noa, Parker & Sutton Campbell, brother, Don Vogler of Louisville.

Private family graveside service at Callahan Cemetery on 10/3/2020. Public visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM with family greeting friends 6:00 -8:00 P.M. For the health and safety of all, masks and social distancing will be required while in the building. Memorial to Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Murdock, NE Condolences to: www.fusselmanallenharvey.com Arrangements by: Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home Elmwood


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
