Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna K. Meola

Donna K Meola

March 10, 2020

The memorial for Donna Kay Meola, nee Bogenrief, formerly Zimmerman, will be held on 16 October 2020 at St. Mark's Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520 at 11am. The service will also be live-streamed at Stmarks.org in Lincoln, click "Online worship" at the bottom right of the page and you will be connected to the service. A luncheon will follow the service (approximately 12pm) for all guests at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 E. O St., Lincoln, NE 68527. The church requires masks during the service and all guests can be accommodated while properly social distanced. The country club can also accommodate everyone while maintaining social distancing. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the "COPD Foundation" at www.copdfoundation.org


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.