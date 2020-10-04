Donna K Meola

March 10, 2020

The memorial for Donna Kay Meola, nee Bogenrief, formerly Zimmerman, will be held on 16 October 2020 at St. Mark's Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520 at 11am. The service will also be live-streamed at Stmarks.org in Lincoln, click "Online worship" at the bottom right of the page and you will be connected to the service. A luncheon will follow the service (approximately 12pm) for all guests at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 E. O St., Lincoln, NE 68527. The church requires masks during the service and all guests can be accommodated while properly social distanced. The country club can also accommodate everyone while maintaining social distancing. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the "COPD Foundation" at www.copdfoundation.org