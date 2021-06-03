Menu
Donna Ruth Kroese
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Donna Ruth (Heinz) Kroese

November 3, 1932 - April 17, 2021

Donna Ruth (Heinz) Kroese, age 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Athens TX. Born November 3, 1932 in Sutton, Nebraska, graduated from Fairmont High School and the University of Nebraska. A blessing to so many, living a full life centered on raising a family through the various assignments of her husband's Air Force career.

An active member (Sunday School teacher, choir singer, group leader) of churches around the world, most recently Denton Bible Church in Denton, Texas. Also pursued a successful teaching career; she first taught in a one-room Nebraska schoolhouse, followed by positions in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Virginia, Nebraska and Japan.

A skilled pianist and singer, from a music-loving family, Donna touched many through song. She was also almost, but not quite, as skilled as her own mother in making delicious German kraut runzas.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marie Heinz, and siblings Vernon and Sharon. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Coe Kroese, Colonel USAF (Ret.); siblings Marilyn, Gerald and Jane; sons Doug (Frances), Jeffrey (Carolyn), and Gregg; grandsons Zachary and Cameron (Ashley); granddaughters Shanna, Bethany, Lani (Ouwen), and Jessica; great-grandson Camden; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial service at 2pm on June 5, 2021, at Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Drive, Denton Texas. If desired, friends may make contributions in Donna's memory to either the Woman to Woman foundation at Denton Bible Church, or the Denton Bible Church Missions Fund, at the following addresses: W2W Denton Bible Church Missions Fund PO Box 610 2300 E. University Drive Denton, TX 76210 Denton, TX 76209 940-383-3150 https://friendsofdentonprc.org/donate


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Denton Bible Church
2300 E. University Drive, Denton, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Coe, It's been a long time since our days at Lincoln Telephone but I still do think of you often. So sorry to hear of Donna's passing! She was a sweet lady and you had many great years together, praise the Lord! My sister Gloria, who now lives in Phoenix, taught school with Donna and got to know her back when we were working at the phone company! I sent Donna's obituary to Gloria. Small world we have!. Thinking of you and your family and praying for your adjustment at this time. With my sympathy, Fred Turner ([email protected])
Fred Turner
Friend
June 7, 2021
Coe - very sorry to hear about Donna. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and family. May only loving memories fill your heart. Blessings, Bill
Bill Lange
June 6, 2021
So so sorry for your loss Coe - you have my heartfelt sympathy.
Joan Lofgren
Other
June 3, 2021
We are so glad that you put Donna's obituary in the Journal Star. We remember you both dearly when you attended First Free Lincoln. Donna was such a sweetheart and enjoyed being with her in choir while you were here. Being married 65 years is a great milestone! We are glad she is enjoying heaven. Blessings Coe, to you and your family. Love from Lincoln, Ne!
Dale and Roylene MIchels
Friend
June 3, 2021
Donna was an amazing woman. She was faithful to serve wherever God called. She always offered a smile and encouraging word. She greatly blessed me during her time at Woman to Woman and will not soon be forgotten. May God comfort you as you remember her life.
Ramona Davis
Friend
June 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayer go out to you Coe and your family.
Stan Kroese
June 3, 2021
