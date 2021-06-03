Donna Ruth (Heinz) Kroese

November 3, 1932 - April 17, 2021

Donna Ruth (Heinz) Kroese, age 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Athens TX. Born November 3, 1932 in Sutton, Nebraska, graduated from Fairmont High School and the University of Nebraska. A blessing to so many, living a full life centered on raising a family through the various assignments of her husband's Air Force career.

An active member (Sunday School teacher, choir singer, group leader) of churches around the world, most recently Denton Bible Church in Denton, Texas. Also pursued a successful teaching career; she first taught in a one-room Nebraska schoolhouse, followed by positions in Texas, Maryland, Hawaii, Virginia, Nebraska and Japan.

A skilled pianist and singer, from a music-loving family, Donna touched many through song. She was also almost, but not quite, as skilled as her own mother in making delicious German kraut runzas.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marie Heinz, and siblings Vernon and Sharon. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Coe Kroese, Colonel USAF (Ret.); siblings Marilyn, Gerald and Jane; sons Doug (Frances), Jeffrey (Carolyn), and Gregg; grandsons Zachary and Cameron (Ashley); granddaughters Shanna, Bethany, Lani (Ouwen), and Jessica; great-grandson Camden; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial service at 2pm on June 5, 2021, at Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Drive, Denton Texas. If desired, friends may make contributions in Donna's memory to either the Woman to Woman foundation at Denton Bible Church, or the Denton Bible Church Missions Fund, at the following addresses: W2W Denton Bible Church Missions Fund PO Box 610 2300 E. University Drive Denton, TX 76210 Denton, TX 76209 940-383-3150 https://friendsofdentonprc.org/donate