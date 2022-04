Donna Schlake

October 4, 2021

Donna Schlake, age 69, passed away on October 4, 2021. Celebration of Life will be Monday, October 11th at 10:30 am, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Crete, NE. Visitation will be Sunday, October 10th from 2-4 pm at Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, NE. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.