Dorain Margaret Costello

September 5, 2020

Dorain Margaret Costello, 82, died Sept 5, 2020. Dorain grew up on a dairy farm in Plainview, MN, and married Dominick Costello in 1957. She worked as a homemaker raising 6 children on the farm and later continued to work hard at gardening, canning, and sewing when the family moved to Nebraska in 1969. She began a second career in retail first at Ardans and then worked for many years at Sears retiring there in 2005 and for a few more years part time with Ernie's in Ceresco. After she retired, she continued to keep busy volunteering. Dorain made friends wherever she went. She was a kind woman of faith, loved her church and her family, and had an ironic sense of humor. She supported her children and grandchildren when she was able, attending many 4H, FFA and sporting events that they were involved in. Dorain was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Costello, son Kevin Costello, parents Deane and Margaret Hassig. Sister Janice Wolfe, and brothers, Ralph, Richard, and David Hassig. She is survived by sons Martin (Nancy Schoen), Patrick (Violet Sommers), Steven (Rebecca), Brian (Michelle) and daughter Teresa (Myrrel Raddatz); brothers Dwain, Arvid and Tom Hassig; sister-in-law Maggie (Mary Costello) seven grandchildren and one great grandson. Viewing 1-8 pm Wednesday (with a Rosary service at 6 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Thursday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln. Burial will be 10 am Monday in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Diaper Heaven or St. John the Apostle Catholic ChurchDorain's funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com